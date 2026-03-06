Chennai: Multi-activity display held at OTA ahead of passing out parade
CHENNAI: A Multi-Activity Display was organised at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai on Friday (March 6) as a prelude to the Passing Out Parade of officer Clcadets of Short Service Commission (SSC)-121, SSC (Women)-35 and equivalent courses. Lieutenant General Michael A. J. Fernandez, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Commandant of the Academy, attended the event as the Chief Guest.
The event featured a series of impressive demonstrations by the Officer Cadets, including Physical Training skills, the Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR), an Equestrian Display, the traditional Indian martial art Kalaripayattu, and a Bunker Bursting Drill.
The programme began with a dynamic exhibition of physical training, highlighting the Academy’s emphasis on endurance, discipline and peak physical fitness.
This was followed by a gripping display of the Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR), where cadets demonstrated unarmed combat techniques that reflect the Indian Army’s combat readiness and resilience.
One of the highlights of the evening was the equestrian display by Officer Cadets and Riding Instructors. The performance illustrated exceptional coordination between horses and riders, combining precision riding with agility and discipline, drawing enthusiastic appreciation from the audience.
The cadets also presented a captivating performance of Kalaripayattu, the ancient martial art originating from the Malabar region of Kerala. The display blended rhythmic movement, martial music and intricate combat techniques, leaving spectators spellbound.
The event concluded with a dramatic bunker bursting drill, where cadets simulated combat operations with speed and precision, demonstrating their preparedness for operational challenges and leadership roles in the battlefield.
Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Michael A. J. Fernandez felicitated the participants and commended the cadets for their exceptional skill, dedication and professionalism displayed during the event.