Chennai: Multi-activity display held at OTA ahead of passing out parade

The event featured a series of impressive demonstrations by the Officer Cadets, including Physical Training skills, the Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR), an Equestrian Display, the traditional Indian martial art Kalaripayattu, and a Bunker Bursting Drill.

The programme began with a dynamic exhibition of physical training, highlighting the Academy’s emphasis on endurance, discipline and peak physical fitness.

This was followed by a gripping display of the Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR), where cadets demonstrated unarmed combat techniques that reflect the Indian Army’s combat readiness and resilience.