Chennai: MTC to operate 60 additional buses during suburban rail curtailment

CHENNAI: To mitigate the impact of the 45-day disruption of suburban train services owing to Egmore railway station remodelling, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will press into service 60 additional buses on major routes between Chennai Beach, Tambaram and Chengalpattu.
Anticipating heavy commuter rush on key corridors during peak hours, the railways requested MTC on February 21, 2026, to augment bus services to facilitate passengers affected by the curtailment.
MTC said it will continue operating its regular services across key corridors linked to suburban rail stations. This includes 75 services from the Royapuram temporary bus terminus via Beach station, Guindy and Tambaram, 43 services via Guindy and Tambaram, 64 services on the Tambaram–Guduvancheri corridor, 121 services via Beach station, Park station and Egmore, 55 services via Nungambakkam railway station, and 20 services via St Thomas Mount railway station.
In addition to these regular services, 60 extra buses will be operated during the curtailment period. These include 27 services from the Royapuram temporary bus terminus to Kilambakkam, 15 services from Pallavaram to Chengalpattu via Tambaram, eight services between Egmore railway station and the Secretariat, five services via Nungambakkam, and five services via St Thomas Mount railway station.
MTC said the additional services would improve last-mile connectivity to major suburban rail nodes and help decongest busy corridors during peak hours.
Depending on passenger demand, more services will be operated if required. Officials will be deployed at key bus terminals to monitor operations and ensure smoother movement of commuters during the period of rail service changes.