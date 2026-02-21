Chennai: MTC to operate 60 additional buses during suburban rail curtailment

In addition to these regular services, 60 extra buses will be operated during the curtailment period. These include 27 services from the Royapuram temporary bus terminus to Kilambakkam, 15 services from Pallavaram to Chengalpattu via Tambaram, eight services between Egmore railway station and the Secretariat, five services via Nungambakkam, and five services via St Thomas Mount railway station.

MTC said the additional services would improve last-mile connectivity to major suburban rail nodes and help decongest busy corridors during peak hours.

Depending on passenger demand, more services will be operated if required. Officials will be deployed at key bus terminals to monitor operations and ensure smoother movement of commuters during the period of rail service changes.