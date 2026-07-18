Chennai: MTC crew rushes ailing passenger to hospital, earns praise

According to MTC, a passenger travelling on Route 570 between Kelambakkam and Koyambedu Bus Terminus suddenly became unwell and nearly fainted near Guru Nanak College in Velachery

The crew from the Perumbakkam depot, driver Winslee Rajan and conductor Sivaraja, acted promptly and ensured the passenger was shifted to Government Hospital, Guindy, where immediate medical attention was provided. X