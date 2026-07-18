Chennai: MTC crew rushes ailing passenger to hospital, earns praise

CHENNAI: Two MTC staff members were commended after they came to the aid of a passenger who fell ill on board a city bus on Friday.
According to MTC, a passenger travelling on Route 570 between Kelambakkam and Koyambedu Bus Terminus suddenly became unwell and nearly fainted near Guru Nanak College in Velachery.
The crew from the Perumbakkam depot, driver Winslee Rajan and conductor Sivaraja, acted promptly and ensured the passenger was shifted to Government Hospital, Guindy, where immediate medical attention was provided.
Appreciating their timely intervention, MTC said the crew's actions reflected their commitment to passenger safety and welfare. The corporation congratulated both employees for their humanity, dedication and exemplary public service.