Chennai: MTC bus grazes scooty, catches boy under wheel

The deceased was D Naren Tej (8), a Class 3 student at a private school in Anna Nagar. According to the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), Naren lived with his parents on Bhajanai Koil Street in Kathirvedu, near Puzhal. His father, Devanathan (44), works at a private company, while his mother, Priya, is an ayurvedic doctor.

The accident occurred around 9 am near the Retteri-Kathirvedu flyover at Red Hills. Priya was taking Naren to his tuition on her two-wheeler when an MTC bus (route no. 242), heading from Red Hills to Parry's Corner in the same direction, reportedly grazed their vehicle as the two-wheeler took a slight curve.