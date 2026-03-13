Chennai: MRTS skips Adambakkam for now

According to a press release issued by the Chennai Division of Southern Railway, stoppages at Adambakkam will be introduced at a later stage and the date for commencement of halts will be announced separately.

As per the schedule, 43 pairs of services will now operate between Chennai Beach and St Thomas Mount, while two pairs will run between Chennai Beach and Velachery and three pairs between Velachery and St Thomas Mount. The trains on the main Chennai Beach - St Thomas mount corridor will run at intervals of about 20 - 25 minutes.