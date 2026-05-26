Chennai: Mount Poonamallee Road motorists at risk over delayed re-laying works

Chennai: Thousands of commuters, especially IT employees, use the Mount Poonamallee Road every day. The 10 km stretch from Porur Flyover to Kathipara Junction recently witnessed milling in some areas, yet no re-laying work has commenced, putting motorists at risk.
Milling work has been completed from the end of the Porur Flyover to the Moonlight Bus Stop. The road remains uneven and has developed several potholes, causing inconvenience to road users.
Due to the poor road conditions, two-wheeler riders, car users, auto-rickshaw drivers, and bus passengers are facing severe difficulties while travelling. Traffic congestion has also been worsening day by day. Motorists have expressed concern that rainwater stagnation in potholes during the rainy season increases the risk of accidents.
Imman, an auto driver, said that due to the ongoing CMRL works, roads in several areas are in a very poor condition. "Driving has become difficult because of the large number of potholes. As we travel on this road daily, it causes hand, back, and body aches. Authorities should take action to repair the road," the auto driver rued.
Ganesh, a resident, noted that two-wheeler drivers are forced to drive on the sides of the road due to heavy traffic in peak hours from morning to evening. "As the road edges are ridden with potholes and uneven surfaces, riders tend to lose control of their vehicles, which may lead to accidents," said Ganesh.
Highways Department officials told DT Next that the road-laying works have been temporarily halted due to ongoing works by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited. "In the milled section, road work is planned for approximately 900 metres. The work may take more than 10 days to commence. Full-scale road work in areas where CMRL construction is underway will begin after the barricades are removed," officials said.