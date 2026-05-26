Chennai: Mount Poonamallee Road motorists at risk over delayed re-laying works

Milling work has been completed from the end of the Porur Flyover to the Moonlight Bus Stop. The road remains uneven and has developed several potholes, causing inconvenience to road users.

Due to the poor road conditions, two-wheeler riders, car users, auto-rickshaw drivers, and bus passengers are facing severe difficulties while travelling. Traffic congestion has also been worsening day by day. Motorists have expressed concern that rainwater stagnation in potholes during the rainy season increases the risk of accidents.