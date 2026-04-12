Chennai: Motorists seek urgent repair of uneven Constable Road

CHENNAI: The Constable Road, stretching from Ayanavaram to Villivakkam, sees thousands of daily motorists from Perambur, Kolathur, Ayanavaram, Villivakkam, Integral Coach Factory and nearby areas. However, a damaged three-kilometre stretch has rendered the road prone to accidents.
The road serves as a crucial link between Dr Ambedkar Road in the Integral Coach Factory, Villivakkam, and Pilkington Road in Ayanavaram and Perambur. According to commuters, several portions of the road have been in a dilapidated state for the past two months, with worn-out patches often hidden under the shade of trees, making them difficult to spot. The poor condition has led to sudden braking and vehicle slowdowns, resulting in accidents.
KS Aravind Janakiraman of Villivakkam regularly uses the stretch to reach New Avadi Road and avoid traffic signals. He said that the road was smooth to ride on six months ago, but it is now in a bad state. He urged officials to take immediate steps to repave the stretch.
Munusamy of Perambur said he frequently takes Constable Road to reach Anna Nagar via Dr Ambedkar Road and New Avadi Road. He noted that the damaged stretches are especially difficult to spot in the afternoon, as tree shadows conceal potholes, increasing the risk of accidents.
Local vendors along the road also said the damaged surface causes vehicles to skid and wobble, adding that the risk of accidents is higher at night.
When asked about the delay in repairs, a Southern Railway official said that estimates for the repair works had been submitted and that the work would begin once sanctions were approved.