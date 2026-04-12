Chennai: Motorists seek urgent repair of uneven Constable Road

The road serves as a crucial link between Dr Ambedkar Road in the Integral Coach Factory, Villivakkam, and Pilkington Road in Ayanavaram and Perambur. According to commuters, several portions of the road have been in a dilapidated state for the past two months, with worn-out patches often hidden under the shade of trees, making them difficult to spot. The poor condition has led to sudden braking and vehicle slowdowns, resulting in accidents.

KS Aravind Janakiraman of Villivakkam regularly uses the stretch to reach New Avadi Road and avoid traffic signals. He said that the road was smooth to ride on six months ago, but it is now in a bad state. He urged officials to take immediate steps to repave the stretch.