Chennai: Mother's lover rapes, impregnates 20-year-old woman

The police have booked the man and the mother too for facilitating the rape.

The survivor lived with her parents near Vadapalani. Her father works as a security guard and visits home only once every fortnight. The mother's lover used to visit the house often and spend time at the house, police investigations revealed.

The survivor had opposed the relationship and had asked her mother to discontinue the relationship, which the mother did not pay heed to, the police said. The survivor also suspected the man of misbehaving with her when she was asleep.

Recently, the young woman left the house and moved in with a relative. A few days later, she had complained of health complications, after which a medical checkup revealed that she was pregnant.

The woman approached the police, after which Vadapalani AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel conducted investigations and found that the mother mixed sedatives with milk and facilitated the sexual exploitation of her daughter by her lover. Both the woman and her lover have been booked, and further investigations are under way.