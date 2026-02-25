Chennai: Mother-son duo held for extorting city businessman's wife

The complainant, a 35-year-old woman, lives with her family in an apartment complex in Purasawalkam. The accused, Sangeetha (53) and her sons, Dileep (34) and Ankit (31) moved into the same complex in mid 2025, and Sangeetha initially befriended the complainant.

Over time, the complainant started visiting Sangeetha's apartment and became acquainted with her elder son, Dileep, and the two developed a relationship. Dileep claimed to run a jewellery showroom and an IT company, and over time, he shared about his tax issues with the woman and asked for her help.