Chennai: Mother dies, son critical after suicide pact over online trading losses

The deceased has been identified as Vijaya (66), a resident of Green Wood City in Thazhambur, near Chennai. She lived with her son Raghuvaran. The family’s elder son, Raghavan, resides in Tiruchy.

Raguvaran, who was working on a seawater-to-drinking water project in Nemmeli, had been under severe stress. He had filed for divorce at the Vadippatti court in Madurai district following differences with his wife. Adding to his woes, he invested over Rs.30 lakh in online trading and suffered significant losses. The repeated postponement of his divorce case further worsened his mental state.