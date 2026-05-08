Chennai: Mother dies, son critical after suicide pact over online trading losses

CHENNAI: A 66-year-old woman died and her son is battling for life after the duo allegedly consumed poison following heavy financial losses in online trading, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Vijaya (66), a resident of Green Wood City in Thazhambur, near Chennai. She lived with her son Raghuvaran. The family’s elder son, Raghavan, resides in Tiruchy.
Raguvaran, who was working on a seawater-to-drinking water project in Nemmeli, had been under severe stress. He had filed for divorce at the Vadippatti court in Madurai district following differences with his wife. Adding to his woes, he invested over Rs.30 lakh in online trading and suffered significant losses. The repeated postponement of his divorce case further worsened his mental state.
In a fit of depression, Raguvaran and his mother decided to end their lives. On Thursday morning, both consumed poison. Shortly after, Raguvaran called his brother Raghavan in Tiruchy, informed him about the act, and asked him to retrieve their bodies and perform the last rites before hanging up.
Raghavan, who did not know anyone nearby, rushed from Tiruchy with friends. They broke open the door of the Thazhambur house around 6 pm and found Vijaya dead, with froth at her mouth. Raguvaran was lying unconscious nearby.
He was rushed to a private hospital in Perumbakkam, where doctors said his condition was critical and transferred him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for further treatment.
Thazhambur police have registered a case, sent Vijaya’s body to Tambaram hospital for post-mortem, and are investigating whether Raguvaran fell victim to online fraud or incurred losses through legitimate online trading platforms.