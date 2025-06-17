Chennai: Mother, daughter held with fake Indian passports

CHENNAI: A mother and daughter from Sri Lanka who entered the country using fake Indian passports were arrested on Monday.

The Immigration officers were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Colombo on Monday night. The officers found a 48-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter were carrying Indian passports with a Chennai address and they had visited Sri Lanka on a tourist visa. However, on suspicion, the officers detained both of them for further questioning and then it was confirmed that both of them were from Sri Lanka and had been staying illegally in Chennai for the last few years.

During the investigation, it was discovered that both individuals had visited Chennai a few years ago and, using forged documents, had managed to obtain Indian identity proofs and fake Indian passports.

The officers arrested both of them and handed them over to the CCB in Chennai, which is investigating who helped them obtain fake passports.