Chennai: More open grounds bring the city out to play

CHENNAI: The city’s open grounds have long been shared, contested spaces where cricket matches overlapped with football games, walkers cut across pitches, most carving their spaces while many craving for corners to play. That familiar chaos hasn’t disappeared, but it is beginning to ease.
According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, there are 462 playfields in the city, of which 254 are children’s playgrounds, while the remaining are equipped grounds supporting sports such as football, tennis, volleyball, badminton, basketball, kabaddi and cricket.
Beyond open grounds, the city’s sports infrastructure includes 198 gymnasiums, 27 indoor badminton stadiums, 24 indoor basketball courts, 92 outdoor shuttle badminton courts, 20 skating rinks, and three swimming pools. While this network has evolved over decades, recent years have seen a visible push towards upgrading and reorganising play spaces.
Over 160 playfields have been upgraded across 15 zones, with parks increasingly integrating play courts, mini-turfs and fitness infrastructure under initiatives such as Singara Chennai 2.0. At least 15 new playfields have also been added, alongside indoor facilities developed under the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s North Chennai plan, though some of these remain paid-access venues. Residents say the changes are seeing strong usage across neighbourhoods.
Cricketers sense the biggest relief. “Sunday mornings are still tough to get space,” said Sathyapriyan, a regular at the Gopalapuram ground. “But we’re not clashing with footballers like before.”
Footballers, too, are adjusting their routines. “On open grounds, you keep stopping for others. On turf, at least you get a full game,” said Rithish, a college student from Teynampet.
At Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar, volleyball players said the addition of designated courts has changed their routine. “We used to wait or adjust depending on who came first. Now we can just play,” one of them said.
At a GCC facility along Canal Street in Kilpauk, a modest indoor badminton court set up within a gym is drawing steady footfall, mostly women and college students who earlier had limited access to such spaces nearby. “It’s close to home and feels safe,” they said.
The rise of private turfs across the city has also contributed to easing pressure on public grounds, particularly for organised groups. Even as residents describe the upgrades as a ‘welcome change’, crowding during peak hours hasn’t disappeared.
In several grounds, especially on weekends, demand continues to exceed available space. “There are more places now, but also more people playing,” said Sathish Kumar, a regular at Crescent Ground.
Maintenance is another recurring concern. Users point to the need for better upkeep, lighting and rain-resilient grounds. “Lighting is a key issue, especially after work hours,” Crescent Ground users said.
Athletes and runners say the city still lacks adequate, dedicated training spaces. “For serious practice, we still don’t have enough options,” said a college athlete.
The city’s play spaces are not necessarily less crowded, but they are becoming more structured. The addition of courts, gyms and turfs is gradually redistributing how space is used, and such accessible public playfields remain central to everyday recreation in a dense city.