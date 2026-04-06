Chennai: More open grounds bring the city out to play

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, there are 462 playfields in the city, of which 254 are children’s playgrounds, while the remaining are equipped grounds supporting sports such as football, tennis, volleyball, badminton, basketball, kabaddi and cricket.

Beyond open grounds, the city’s sports infrastructure includes 198 gymnasiums, 27 indoor badminton stadiums, 24 indoor basketball courts, 92 outdoor shuttle badminton courts, 20 skating rinks, and three swimming pools. While this network has evolved over decades, recent years have seen a visible push towards upgrading and reorganising play spaces.

Over 160 playfields have been upgraded across 15 zones, with parks increasingly integrating play courts, mini-turfs and fitness infrastructure under initiatives such as Singara Chennai 2.0. At least 15 new playfields have also been added, alongside indoor facilities developed under the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s North Chennai plan, though some of these remain paid-access venues. Residents say the changes are seeing strong usage across neighbourhoods.