Chennai: Mom's partner sexually abuses sisters; arrested

The police said that the woman, a widow, lived with her two daughters, aged 16 and 15, in Perambur. After her husband's death, the woman entered into a relationship with Narendra Babu (60), and they were living together.



Narendra Babu sexually abused the girls, and despite the girls informing their mother, she did not take any action. Following this, they sought the help of an activist and filed a complaint at the Sembium AWPS.



Police registered a case and after investigations, Narendra Babu was arrested. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.