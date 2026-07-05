Chennai: Modernised toilets at Central, Meenambakkam metro stations open for use

The upgraded facilities include a significant increase in the number of toilet cubicles, urinals, and wash basins, along with dedicated accessible restrooms designed in compliance with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India – 2021.

The refurbished restrooms are equipped with sensor-operated taps, sensor-operated liquid soap dispensers, sensor-operated hand dryers, baby diaper changing stations, child-friendly wash basins and urinals, specially designed accessible urinals, wheelchair-friendly water closets, non-slip grab bars, tactile flooring, Braille signage, accessible ramps, 180-degree swing doors for accessible toilets, emergency alarm systems, tissue paper dispensers and bag storage racks.

Similar upgradation is also being done at High Court Metro, Tirumangalam Metro and Airport Metro Stations.