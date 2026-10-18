Chennai: Mobile phone locker facility made free at two city temples

Earlier, devotees were charged Rs 5 to deposit their phones in the lockers. However, the difficulty in providing change during peak hours reportedly led to long waiting times.

Since September, devotees have been advised not to carry mobile phones inside the temples and to deposit them in lockers provided on the premises. The Rs 5 fee reportedly added to the time taken to deposit phones, particularly during periods of heavy footfall.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Triplicane, said that the locker facility was initially useful, but the process later became time-consuming. “The locker facility was useful to some extent when it was introduced. Later, people started spending more time depositing their phones,” he explained. “When devotees were also allowed to carry their phones, questions arose as to why Rs 5 was charged for the locker facility and why it was later stopped. At present, not many people are coming forward to use the locker facility.”