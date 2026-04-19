Chennai: MLA candidates promise civic solutions to FOMRRA

The four-hour interaction, held at Doshi Risington, featured DMK’s sitting MLA Aravind Ramesh, AIADMK candidate KP Kandan, TVK candidate ECRP Saravanamoorty, and NTK candidate Jayalakshmi Raman.

FOMRRA co-founder Harsha Koda said, “The initiative builds on similar town hall meetings conducted since 2019 for parliamentary, Assembly and local body elections. More than 250 Resident Welfare Associations submitted questions, which were curated for the session.”

Residents raised issues relating to piped water supply, underground sewer connections, traffic congestion, solid waste management and restoration of the Pallikaranai marshland. Concerns were also flagged over the National Green Tribunal norms restricting construction within one kilometre of the marsh.