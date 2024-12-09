Chennai: Minor gives birth to girl baby; uncle arrested for rape

CHENNAI: Five days after a 14-year-old girl delivered a baby girl at the Institute of Govt Children’s Hospital in Egmore, Koyambedu police arrested the girl's uncle for raping and impregnating her.

Police said the girl, a school dropout, lives with her family in Koyambedu. After she complained of a stomach ache last week, she was taken to a hospital. The doctor confirmed that she was nine months pregnant.

The minor delivered a baby girl on Wednesday and the hospital authorities informed the police about the incident. The Koyambedu police registered a case.

During the inquiry, the girl revealed to the all-women police personnel that her father's younger brother had sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

The police arrested him under the Pocso Act.