Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Minor gives birth to girl baby; uncle arrested for rape

    Police said the girl, a school dropout, lives with her family in Koyambedu. After she complained of a stomach ache last week, she was taken to a hospital. The doctor confirmed that she was nine months pregnant.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Dec 2024 11:45 PM IST
    Chennai: Minor gives birth to girl baby; uncle arrested for rape
    X

    Representative image (File)

    CHENNAI: Five days after a 14-year-old girl delivered a baby girl at the Institute of Govt Children’s Hospital in Egmore, Koyambedu police arrested the girl's uncle for raping and impregnating her.

    Police said the girl, a school dropout, lives with her family in Koyambedu. After she complained of a stomach ache last week, she was taken to a hospital. The doctor confirmed that she was nine months pregnant.

    The minor delivered a baby girl on Wednesday and the hospital authorities informed the police about the incident. The Koyambedu police registered a case.

    During the inquiry, the girl revealed to the all-women police personnel that her father's younger brother had sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

    The police arrested him under the Pocso Act.

    koyambeduRape Case
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick