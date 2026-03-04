Chennai: Minor duo from Tripura caught with 10 kg ganja

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) team intercepted the duo. They gave evasive replies, after which the police checked their belongings and found them carrying ganja. The probe revealed they had brought the ganja from Tripura to hand it over to a peddler. They were handed over to the Taramani police, who registered a case and arrested them. They were produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a government home. The police are investigating with a focus on how interstate syndicates exploit railway infrastructure to transport narcotics into the city.