Chennai: Minor among two nabbed under Pocso for sexual abuse of boys

The accused also issued death threats to them if they revealed the abuse to their family. However, the boys developed health complications after which the family members learned about the abuse. After investigations, Mambalam police arrested the accused, identified as Vicky (27). Vicky was produced before a magistrate's court and remanded in judicial custody in Puzhal prison.

The 17-year-old minor accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and admitted to a correctional facility for boys in Kellys.