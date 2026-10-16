Chennai: Ministers hit the streets to review monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon has started to unleash rain across the city, TVK Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and T Lokesh Tamilselvan on Friday inspected storm water drain (SWD) works, canal desilting and flood-prevention measures in north and south Chennai, directing officials to expedite pending works and ensure rainwater flows without obstruction.
Minister for Public Works Aadhav Arjuna inspected flood-prevention measures along the 200 ft Radial Road on Pallikaranai marshland. The focus was on ensuring rainwater from the marshland could flow without obstruction through 16 small channels maintained by the Highways Department.
Meanwhile, Commercial Taxes Minister Lokesh Tamilselvan inspected ongoing SWD works on AA Road and at Ganeshapuram subway in Otteri. He also reviewed arrangements to pump out rainwater from collection sumps at Vyasarpadi Junction and Mullai Nagar. The Minister also inspected flood-prevention works in Captain Cotton Canal and Kodungaiyur South Canal to ensure the free flow of rainwater.
The inspection comes amid concerns over water stagnation in low-lying areas during heavy rain. The Greater Chennai Corporation said flood-relief centres and kitchens had been kept ready with the required facilities, while motor pumps were being installed to drain water from low-lying areas.
Earlier, Aadhav Arjuna inaugurated a badminton indoor stadium built at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore in Jalladianpet, Perungudi. The 81.74 sq m facility also comes with an outdoor gym.