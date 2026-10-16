Chennai: Ministers hit the streets to review monsoon preparedness

Minister for Public Works Aadhav Arjuna inspected flood-prevention measures along the 200 ft Radial Road on Pallikaranai marshland. The focus was on ensuring rainwater from the marshland could flow without obstruction through 16 small channels maintained by the Highways Department.

Meanwhile, Commercial Taxes Minister Lokesh Tamilselvan inspected ongoing SWD works on AA Road and at Ganeshapuram subway in Otteri. He also reviewed arrangements to pump out rainwater from collection sumps at Vyasarpadi Junction and Mullai Nagar. The Minister also inspected flood-prevention works in Captain Cotton Canal and Kodungaiyur South Canal to ensure the free flow of rainwater.