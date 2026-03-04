Chennai: Mid-level agent trio held with 25 g of meth

The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit of the city police had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances near 100 feet road in Choolaimedu, after which they coordinated with the local police. Police teams apprehended Mujibur Rahman (32) of Pattabiram, and Vijay (28) and Veerappan (30) of Choolaimedu. Preliminary investigations revealed that the group acted as mid-level distributors, sourcing the drug from interstate networks. The trio was produced before a magistrate court in the city and remanded in judicial custody. The police are working on uncovering if a larger network is behind them.