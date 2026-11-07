Chennai: MGR Nagar streets flooded for second time this monsoon

CHENNAI: Residents of low-lying areas in MGR Nagar, including Periyar Street, VOC Street and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Street, were struggling after heavy rain inundated the neighbourhood on Friday morning.
This is the second time the localities have been flooded since the onset of the northeast monsoon. Pedestrians, particularly students and office-goers, found it difficult to navigate the waterlogged streets.
Residents said that the run-off from adjoining streets flowed into these low-lying areas after every spell of rain, leaving water stagnant for days. During last week’s rainfall, floodwater even entered several houses.
They also expressed concern over the risk of waterborne diseases and mosquito breeding, as sewage was mixing with rainwater. Residents said that the problem recurred every monsoon and urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to find a permanent solution.
Hanif, a resident of VOC Street, said, “Since rainwater is not draining properly through the storm water drains (SWDs), sewage is also overflowing through the pipes of houses in the low-lying areas. This has caused severe inconvenience to residents.”
Concurring with him was another resident, Selvi, who said, “Periyar Street is an important road linking to MGR Market. During the rainy season, it becomes very difficult to use this road. A woman walking along the street recently slipped and fell into the stagnant water. People are scared of using this road and often walk gingerly to avoid falling.”
A Corporation official told this reporter that said steps were being taken to drain the stagnant water from the affected areas. “Workers are clearing blockages in SWDs and taking measures to remove the accumulated water at the earliest,” he added.