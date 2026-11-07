Chennai: MGR Nagar streets flooded for second time this monsoon

This is the second time the localities have been flooded since the onset of the northeast monsoon. Pedestrians, particularly students and office-goers, found it difficult to navigate the waterlogged streets.

Residents said that the run-off from adjoining streets flowed into these low-lying areas after every spell of rain, leaving water stagnant for days. During last week’s rainfall, floodwater even entered several houses.

They also expressed concern over the risk of waterborne diseases and mosquito breeding, as sewage was mixing with rainwater. Residents said that the problem recurred every monsoon and urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to find a permanent solution.