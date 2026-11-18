CHENNAI: With Chennai and its metropolitan area facing a drinking water demand-supply deficit of around 500 million litres per day (MLD), the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has initiated steps to set up another 400 MLD desalination plant at Minjur while sped up operation of ongoing construction of Perur 400 MLD plant.
The Rs 4,800-crore Minjur project is expected to augment supplies to North Chennai, Avadi, Ponneri and Minjur, besides strengthening the region's long-term water security.
The board’s projections show that the combined daily water demand of Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), currently estimated at 1,813.5 MLD, is expected to rise to 3,253.4 MLD by 2057, necessitating additional reliable water sources. At present, Metro Water serves nearly 91 lakh people across 426 sq km and supplies around 1,250 MLD daily, including 25.16 MLD to Tambaram and 4 MLD to Avadi. Its existing sources include five conventional water treatment plants (WTPs), three operational desalination plants and groundwater sources.
The combined installed design capacity of its water treatment and desalination facilities is 2,074 MLD, including the 400 MLD desalination plant under construction at Perur. The five conventional treatment plants draw water from Veeranam (180 MLD), Chembarambakkam (530 MLD), Puzhal (300 MLD), Kilpauk (270 MLD) and Surapet (14 MLD). The Puzhal and Surapet plants are undergoing revamping.
The existing desalination facilities comprise the 100 MLD plant at Minjur (under revamping) and two plants at Nemmeli with capacities of 100 MLD and 150 MLD. The board also draws around 30 MLD from well fields and other local groundwater sources.
Despite these sources and the ongoing construction of the Perur plant, the board estimates a deficit of around 500 MLD. It has pointed out that there are no alternative dependable surface water or groundwater sources close to the city to bridge the gap. “Desal plants have emerged as a dependable source of drinking water and play a vital role in meeting the growing water requirements of the CMA,” opined a Metro Water official.
The board has invited international competitive bids from consultancy firms to conduct pre-feasibility studies, prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), frame construction tender documents and evaluate bids for the proposed plant at Kattupalli village in Minjur. The facility will come up on around 40 acres adjacent to the existing 100 MLD Minjur desalination plant and use seawater reverse osmosis technology to produce drinking water.
The Rs 4,800-crore project was announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly on September 2 under Rule 110. The State government has proposed seeking financial assistance from the Union government for its implementation.
Meanwhile, Metro Water has expedited work on the 400 MLD desalination plant at Perur to commence trial operations by the end of August or in September 2027, ahead of the earlier October schedule. Nearly 75% of the Rs 5,815-crore project has been completed, a senior CMWSSB official said.
The marine works, including the laying of seawater intake and brine discharge pipelines, have been completed. Construction of the main treatment facilities is progressing, while work on the pumping station and water transmission network is under way.
Of the 59-km pipeline network planned to carry water from Perur to Porur, 18.97 km has been laid so far. The project is expected to significantly augment drinking water supply to Chennai and its southern and western suburbs once commissioned.