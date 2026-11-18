The combined installed design capacity of its water treatment and desalination facilities is 2,074 MLD, including the 400 MLD desalination plant under construction at Perur. The five conventional treatment plants draw water from Veeranam (180 MLD), Chembarambakkam (530 MLD), Puzhal (300 MLD), Kilpauk (270 MLD) and Surapet (14 MLD). The Puzhal and Surapet plants are undergoing revamping.

The existing desalination facilities comprise the 100 MLD plant at Minjur (under revamping) and two plants at Nemmeli with capacities of 100 MLD and 150 MLD. The board also draws around 30 MLD from well fields and other local groundwater sources.

Despite these sources and the ongoing construction of the Perur plant, the board estimates a deficit of around 500 MLD. It has pointed out that there are no alternative dependable surface water or groundwater sources close to the city to bridge the gap. “Desal plants have emerged as a dependable source of drinking water and play a vital role in meeting the growing water requirements of the CMA,” opined a Metro Water official.