Chennai: Metro Water to hold grievance meeting on March 14

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will conduct grievance redressal meetings across all 15 zones of the city on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.
The grievance redressal meeting will be presided over by a Superintending Engineer. The board has requested the public to participate in the meeting.
Residents can raise issues related to drinking water supply, sewerage services, water and sewer tax, and pending new water and sewer connections and submit petitions directly to officials. Information on rainwater harvesting and its maintenance will also be provided during the meeting.