Chennai: Metro Water tax collection counters to stay open on September 27 from 10 am

This arrangement aims to assist consumers in clearing their water and sewerage taxes, charges, and pending arrears for the first half of the 2026–27 financial year before September 30. CMWSSB said that consumers can also make payments online using credit/debit cards or net banking via https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/public/cus-login.

Alternative payment methods include UPI, QR codes, cheques, demand drafts, and e-Sevai centres. The board urges residents to settle their dues promptly to avoid surcharge fees.