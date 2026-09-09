Metro Water seizes 34 illegal water suction motors across seven zones in Chennai

The action came during a sudden inspection across seven zones on Monday, which targeted residential properties and commercial hostels in Tondiarpet, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Adyar, and Perungudi.

"Attaching booster pumps directly to distribution lines severely reduces water pressure, depriving neighbouring households of equitable access. Special monitoring teams conducted raids across key localities, including MKB Nagar in Tondiarpet, OT Bus Stand, and Mogappair in Ambattur, Choolaimedu in Anna Nagar, Valluvar Kottam, Greams Road, and Trustpuram in Teynampet, MGR Nagar in Kodambakkam, Taramani in Adyar, and Kottivakkam and Kandanchavadi in Perungudi zones,” the utility said in a statement.