Metro Water seizes 34 illegal water suction motors across seven zones in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) impounded 34 electric motors that were used to illegally draw drinking water from supply lines.
The action came during a sudden inspection across seven zones on Monday, which targeted residential properties and commercial hostels in Tondiarpet, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Adyar, and Perungudi.
"Attaching booster pumps directly to distribution lines severely reduces water pressure, depriving neighbouring households of equitable access. Special monitoring teams conducted raids across key localities, including MKB Nagar in Tondiarpet, OT Bus Stand, and Mogappair in Ambattur, Choolaimedu in Anna Nagar, Valluvar Kottam, Greams Road, and Trustpuram in Teynampet, MGR Nagar in Kodambakkam, Taramani in Adyar, and Kottivakkam and Kandanchavadi in Perungudi zones,” the utility said in a statement.
Following the seizures, it issued stern warning notices to property owners and cautioned that repeat offenders will face legal action under applicable municipal laws.
"This action follows a previous enforcement drive in the Adyar zone that yielded 55 illegal motors, bringing the total number of confiscated pumps across the city to 89," added the release.
CMWSSB stated that special monitoring teams will maintain round-the-clock surveillance across all zones to inspect domestic lines and public taps.
The board urged consumers to refrain from illegal tapping to ensure equitable water distribution.