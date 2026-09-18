Metro Water pipe leak inundates area near Pallavaram police station

The motors were operated once the supply was restored at night, but officials suspected that air pressure had accumulated in the pipelines during the interruption. When pumping resumed, water began flowing intermittently at high pressure. A pipeline near Pallavaram police station developed a leak around midnight, causing water to gush out at high pressure to a height of around 20 feet. The overflowing water spread across the road and accumulated around the police station, creating a temporary fountain-like situation.

The powerful stream of water falling from a height gave the area the appearance of an open-air car wash. Some motorists brought their cars underneath the falling water and used it to wash their vehicles. At the same time, the waterlogging created difficulties for police personnel and the public visiting the police station. Those entering and leaving the premises had to wade through the inundation.