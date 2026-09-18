Metro Water pipe leak inundates area near Pallavaram police station

CHENNAI: A huge amount of drinking water gushed onto streets after a major leak in a Metro Water pipeline near Pallavaram police station on Thursday. Metro Water Board supplies drinking water from Chembarambakkam reservoir to Pallavaram and Chromepet areas under the Tambaram Corporation. Residents said a power outage lasting more than three hours occurred at the Metro Water pumping station on Wednesday, affecting the operation of the pumping motors.
The motors were operated once the supply was restored at night, but officials suspected that air pressure had accumulated in the pipelines during the interruption. When pumping resumed, water began flowing intermittently at high pressure. A pipeline near Pallavaram police station developed a leak around midnight, causing water to gush out at high pressure to a height of around 20 feet. The overflowing water spread across the road and accumulated around the police station, creating a temporary fountain-like situation.
The powerful stream of water falling from a height gave the area the appearance of an open-air car wash. Some motorists brought their cars underneath the falling water and used it to wash their vehicles. At the same time, the waterlogging created difficulties for police personnel and the public visiting the police station. Those entering and leaving the premises had to wade through the inundation.
The leak continued until Thursday morning. Residents alerted Tambaram Corporation officials, who said that the pipeline belonged to Metro Water and that the water supply agency would have to take action. When contacted, Metro Water officials said that steps were being taken to stop the leak.
With residents in several parts of the city facing water shortages, the large-scale wastage of drinking water has caused concern among the public. Residents have urged the authorities to identify the cause of the pipeline failure and take appropriate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.