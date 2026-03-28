Chennai: Metro Water offices to be open 2 government holidays

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has announced that its tax collection centres will remain operational during the upcoming government holidays to facilitate the timely payment of water and sewerage taxes.
The Board said collection centres at its head office and all area offices will function on Sunday (March 29) and Tuesday (March 31).
Residents have been encouraged to clear their water and sewerage taxes, including any pending arrears, through multiple payment options -- the official website using credit cards, debit cards or net banking.
Consumers can also use E-Seva centres, UPI, QR code scanning at collection centres and iPoS systems, it added.
The Board has urged consumers to complete payments by March 31 to avoid late payment surcharges.