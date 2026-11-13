Chennai Metro Water boards to hold grievance redressal meeting on November 14

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold its monthly grievance redressal meeting at all 15 zone offices on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm under the supervision of a superintending engineer at each area office.
Residents can submit petitions regarding drinking water supply, sewage-related issues, water and sewerage tax and charges, and pending applications for new water and sewer connections.
They can also seek clarification on rainwater harvesting and its maintenance.