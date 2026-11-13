Chennai

Chennai Metro Water boards to hold grievance redressal meeting on November 14

They can also seek clarification on rainwater harvesting and its maintenance
Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB)
Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB)
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold its monthly grievance redressal meeting at all 15 zone offices on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm under the supervision of a superintending engineer at each area office.

Residents can submit petitions regarding drinking water supply, sewage-related issues, water and sewerage tax and charges, and pending applications for new water and sewer connections.

They can also seek clarification on rainwater harvesting and its maintenance.

CMWSSB
grievance redressal
meeting
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