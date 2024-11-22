Chennai Metro Water Board to upgrade recycling system at Marina pool

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board is setting up a new water filtration and recycling system at the Marina Beach swimming pool for Rs 3.41 crores. The capacity of the system would be 4.5 MLD.

A release from Greater Chennai stated that the existing filtration system and recycling facilities were installed on the premises 20 years ago.

The Marina swimming pool was established in 1942 during World War II at Chennai Marina Beach. The Greater Chennai Corporation has been maintaining the pool for 77 years after it was handed over to the local body in 1947.

On October 8, 2024, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the renovated pool, which was done at the estimated cost of Rs 1.37 crore.

The release elaborated that considering the need to upgrade these facilities, the Metro Water Board will set up a new system with modern installations.

“Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board will undertake the installation, operation and maintenance of the 4.5 MLD water filtration and recycling system for this swimming pool at an estimated cost of Rs 3.41 crore for a period of 5 years,” the release stated.