Chennai Metro trains will run at these timings on Ayudha Poooja (11.10.2024)

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has announced that the Saturday timetable will be followed tomorrow (October 11) on account of Ayudha Pooja festival.

Metro Trains will run during its usual service hours between 5 am and 11 pm, at the following timings:

Between 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm, Metro trains will be available every 6 minutes.

Between 5 am to 8 am; 11 am to 5 pm; and 8 pm to 10 pm headway, Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes.

Between 10 pm and 11 pm headway, Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes.