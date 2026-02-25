Chennai: Metro trains to run till midnight on 26 February for World Cup

Each match ticket is valid for one round trip on Thursday. The ticket holder can travel from any Metro station to Government Estate Metro station and back, by scanning the same QR code at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates for a hassle-free journey.

To accommodate the return crowd after the match, CMRL is extending the services from Government Estate Metro station. The last train towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro station will depart from Government Estate Metro station at midnight 12.