Chennai: Metro trains to run till midnight on 26 February for World Cup

CHENNAI: For the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup – India vs Zimbabwe – at Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk on Thursday, the Metro trains will be operated till midnight. Match tickets (unique QR codes) will also serve as CMRL tickets for passengers taking the train.
Each match ticket is valid for one round trip on Thursday. The ticket holder can travel from any Metro station to Government Estate Metro station and back, by scanning the same QR code at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates for a hassle-free journey.
To accommodate the return crowd after the match, CMRL is extending the services from Government Estate Metro station. The last train towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro station will depart from Government Estate Metro station at midnight 12.
The last train towards Airport Metro station will depart from Government Estate Metro station at midnight as well.
During the special train service (after 11 pm), passengers travelling towards green line (corridor 2) can interchange only at Chennai Central Metro station. Passenger entry into Government Estate Metro station will close 10 minutes prior to the departure of each respective last train.