Chennai

Chennai: Metro trains to be operated on Sunday timetable on April 14

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Metro train service will be operated from 5 am to 11 pm.
Chennai Metro Rail
Chennai Metro Rail
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Metro Rail will operate trains as per the Sunday timetable today owing to the Tamil New Year holiday.

As per a release from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), trains will be operated from 5 am to 11 pm.

During peak hours between 12 noon and 8 pm, the trains will ply with a frequency of seven minutes.

In non-peak hours, from 5 am to 12 noon and from 8 pm to 10 pm, the trains will be operated in a 10-minute headway.

During the extended non-peak hours, from 10 pm to 11 pm, the Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes.

Metro trains
Tamil New Year
Schedule

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