Chennai: Metro trains to be operated on Sunday timetable on April 14

CHENNAI: The Metro Rail will operate trains as per the Sunday timetable today owing to the Tamil New Year holiday.
As per a release from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), trains will be operated from 5 am to 11 pm.
During peak hours between 12 noon and 8 pm, the trains will ply with a frequency of seven minutes.
In non-peak hours, from 5 am to 12 noon and from 8 pm to 10 pm, the trains will be operated in a 10-minute headway.
During the extended non-peak hours, from 10 pm to 11 pm, the Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes.