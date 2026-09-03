Chennai Metro to follow Saturday timetable on Krishna Jayanthi

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail services will operate as per the Saturday timetable on Friday (September 4) on account of the Krishna Jayanthi festival, which is a government holiday, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced.
Metro trains will operate from 5 am to 11 pm on the day. During the peak hours of 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm, the trains will be available at a frequency of every six minutes.
Between 5 am and 8 am, 11 am and 5 pm and 8 pm and 10 pm, the trains will run every seven minutes.
During the final service hour, from 10 pm to 11 pm, trains will operate at a frequency of every 15 minutes, the operator announced.