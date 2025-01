Chennai Metro services to operate on weekend timetable till Jan 17

CHENNAI: For Pongal festival, Metro trains will operate as per Sunday timetable till January 16, and Saturday timetable on Jan 17.

Till Jan and 16, Metro trains will operate from 5 am to 11 pm regularly, and will be available at 10-minute intervals from 5 am to 12 pm and 8-10 pm.

Between 12-8 pm, they will run at 7-minute intervals, and 15-minute intervals from 10-11 pm.

On January 17, Metro trains will run at 6-minute intervals from 8 am to 11 pm and 5-8 pm, at 7-minute intervals from 5-8 am, 11 am to 5 pm and from 8-10 pm, and also at 15-minute intervals from 10-11 pm.