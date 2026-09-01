Chennai Metro records over 1.04 crore passengers in August

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded more than 1.04 crore passenger ridership in August, reflecting continued patronage of the city's Metro rail services.
According to CMRL, a total of 1,04,04,098 passengers travelled on Metro trains in August. The highest single-day passenger footfall during the month was recorded on August 14, when 4,01,607 passengers travelled on the Metro network.
The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)/Singara Chennai Card emerged as the most-used ticketing option, accounting for 52.84 lakh passenger journeys during the month. Single-journey paper QR tickets were used by 20.20 lakh passengers, while ONDC-based ticketing recorded 12.47 lakh journeys.
Other digital ticketing platforms also saw significant usage. WhatsApp ticketing accounted for 4.69 lakh passengers, followed by Chennai One App with 3.10 lakh, Paytm with 3.09 lakh, PhonePe with 2.73 lakh, and static QR tickets at stations with 2.28 lakh passengers. Online ticketing recorded 1.56 lakh passengers, while the CMRL Mobile App recorded 1.04 lakh journeys.
The Metro operator also offers a 20 percent discount on services including the NCMC Singara Chennai Card and digital QR ticketing through WhatsApp, Paytm and PhonePe, as well as the digital Store Value Pass available through the CMRL Mobile App. The discount does not apply to single-journey paper QR tickets purchased at ticket counters.