Chennai Metro records over 1.04 crore passengers in August

According to CMRL, a total of 1,04,04,098 passengers travelled on Metro trains in August. The highest single-day passenger footfall during the month was recorded on August 14, when 4,01,607 passengers travelled on the Metro network.

The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)/Singara Chennai Card emerged as the most-used ticketing option, accounting for 52.84 lakh passenger journeys during the month. Single-journey paper QR tickets were used by 20.20 lakh passengers, while ONDC-based ticketing recorded 12.47 lakh journeys.