Chennai Metro Rail's permanent workers demand Deepavali bonus

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Deepavali festival on October 31, the permanent workers of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) have requested the distribution of bonus this year. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, requesting the same.

Close to 300 permanent staff in the operations, maintenance and other departments of CMRL had been working since the inception of the project. Additionally, about 200 higher officials in permanent posts are also part of CMRL. As many as 2,000 workers have been employed on contract in train operations and other departments till date.

In a letter to the CM, CITU stated, “The workers have put in additional and efficient work to ensure seamless commute for the public even during times of Chennai floods, cyclone Vardah, Covid-19 pandemic, Cyclone Michaung, Chennai air show and many other occasions. Hence, as per a recent government order, CMRL permanent staff should be given the festival bonus at least this year.”

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the DMK government on October 10 announced a bonus and ex-gratia for more than 2.75 lakh employees in public sector undertakings.

“The bonus of 8.33 per cent and ex-gratia of 11.67 per cent will be given to all eligible employees of state transport departments, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd’ (TANGEDCO) and Civil Supplies Corporation,” said a recent press note.

A CITU member told DT NEXT, “As per government orders, we request CMRL to pay the rightful amount to all its permanent staff for this year’s festival. While Metro Rail in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities have been giving festival bonus, CMRL has not given bonus to its employees since 2015.”

CMRL workers are set to meet higher officials of the department once approvals are given.