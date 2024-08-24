Chennai Metro Rail works: Traffic diversions announced on Mount-Poonamallee Road to begin from 25.08.2024

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on Mount-Poonamallee Road owing to the Chennai Metro Rail Work (CMRL) work at Mount Poonamallee road-Buhari Hotel junction to Kathipara flyover.

The diversions will be implemented from Sunday (Aug 25) to August 27 during night hours, from 11 pm to 6 am, on a trial basis.

No diversions will be in place for vehicles coming from Kathipara flyover to Porur and they will ply as usual.

Vehicles coming from Porur towards Kathipara flyover will be restricted to Mount Poonamallee road at BEL Army road junction.

Instead, they will take left turn towards newly formed road (at War Cemetery X BEL Army Road junction opposite to Buhari Hotel) - Defence Colony 1st Avenue (Right turn) -Cantonment road (Left turn) - Sundar Nagar 7th cross - Dhanakotti raja street - SIDCO Industrial Estate South phase road - Olympia X 100 feet road junction.

From here, vehicles can take right to reach Kathipara and left to reach Vadapalani.