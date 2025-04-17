Begin typing your search...
Chennai Metro Rail to operate on Saturday schedule on April 18
As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), train service will be operated from 5 am till 11 pm.
CHENNAI: On account of Good Friday festival on April 18, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that it will follow a Saturday schedule tomorrow.
The frequency of trains on Friday will be as follows:
between 8 am and 11 am and from 5-8 pm, the trains will be available every 6 minutes.
From 5-am, 11 am to 5 pm and 8-10 pm, the trains will be operated every 7 minutes.
From 10-11 pm, the trains will be available every 15 minutes.
CMRL in March saw a passenger footfall surge by 5.44 lakh, with 92.10 lakh ridership recorded for the month.
