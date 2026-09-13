Chennai Metro Rail to follow Sunday timetable on Vinayagar Chaturthi

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail services will operate as per the Sunday timetable on Monday, September 14, in view of Vinayagar Chaturthi, according to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).
Metro trains will operate from 5 am to 11 pm on the festival day.
During the morning and evening periods, trains will be operated at intervals of ten minutes between 5 am and noon and again between 8 pm and 10 pm.
From noon to 8 pm, the trains will be available at a frequency of every seven minutes to cater to passenger demand.
During the final hour of operations, from 10 pm to 11 pm, the trains will run at intervals of 15 minutes.