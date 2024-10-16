Chennai Metro rail to be operated from 17.10.2024 as per the weekday schedule; check details

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail which operated additional services and revised timings owing to cyclone warning will be operating services as per regular weekday schedule on Thursday.

For the rainfall prediction this week, 47 Metro trains were operated on Tuesday instead of the regular 42 trains. But, with the city getting a respite from the rains, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced resumption of inter corridor services (direct train from Central Metro to Airport Metro via Koyambedu, Vadapalani in green Line).

As per the press note, the service will open between 5 am till 11pm. And, in the duration of 8 am till 11 am and 5 pm till 8 pm, the trains from Central Metro to St Thomas Mount Metro will run in a six minute interval. Similarly, in the same duration between Airport to Wimco Nagar Depot Metro station.

However, in the above timings on Thursday, the trains from Washermenpet Metro and Alandur Metro will be operated every three minutes.

Subsequently, from 5 am to 8 am; 11 am to 5 pm and 8 pm to 10 pm, the Metro trains will be available every seven minutes in both the blue line and green Line. And, from 10 pm to11 pm, the trains will be available every 15 minutes, the note added.