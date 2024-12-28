Chennai Metro Rail timetable revised after Vijay Antony concert gets cancelled

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has revised its timetable today, following the cancellation of the ‘Vijay Antony 3.0 - Live in Concert, which was slated to be held today at the AM Jain College Grounds in Meenambakkam here. Earlier today, the Chennai Police had denied permission to hold the concert in a residential area, citing safety concerns.

In a post on social media platform X, the CMRL announced that with the concert not happening, “attendees who have sponsored Metro Travel tickets for the show will not be able to avail today.”

As a result, Metro train services would run as the regular timetable, and not upto midnight (12 am) as previously announced, in benefit of the concertgoers.

Earlier, the CMRL had collaborated with an entertainment firm to sponsor exclusive digital passes for those wishing to travel by Metro trains to attend the concert at AM Jain College Grounds, which is located near the Meenambakkam Metro station.

These passes, when scanned at the automatic gates in the metro stations, would enable attendees to take round-trip journeys between their nearest station and the Meenambakkam Metro station, a release had said.