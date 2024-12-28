Chennai cops deny permission to hold Vijay Antony concert today

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have denied permission to hold the Vijay Antony 3.0 concert in Meenambakkam on Saturday (December 28).

According to a Thanthi TV report, the city police stated that a gathering of approximately 20,000 people in a residential area could cause disruptions and it would also not be possible to make necessary arrangements.

The 'Vijay Antony 3.0 - Live in Concert' was slated to be held today at the AM Jain College Grounds, located near the Meenambakkam Metro Station.