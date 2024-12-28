Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Dec 2024 4:11 PM IST
    Chennai cops deny permission to hold Vijay Antony concert today
    Vijay Antony

    CHENNAI: The Chennai police have denied permission to hold the Vijay Antony 3.0 concert in Meenambakkam on Saturday (December 28).

    The 'Vijay Antony 3.0 - Live in Concert' was slated to be held today at the AM Jain College Grounds, located near the Meenambakkam Metro Station.

