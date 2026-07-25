Chennai Metro Rail service extended till midnight today

CHENNAI: In connection with an event in Nehru Stadium on Saturday (July 25), the Chennai Metro service has been extended till midnight today.
The Metro trains on both the blue and green lines will operate till 12 am on Saturday.
“To facilitate safe and convenient travel for the public after the event,”said CMRL officials
Meanwhile, requests from the public to extend the service till midnight instead of 11 pm have been growing in recent times. Currently, the service is operational from 5 am till 11 pm.