Chennai Metro Rail saw footfall over 96.7 lakh in June

Further, the CMRL press note detailed that 48.83 lakh passengers used the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), 19.28 lakh used single-journey paper QR, 1.27 lakh passengers used online QR, and 2.03 lakh passengers used the static QR for ticketing in June.

To boost ridership, the CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on all ticketing (travel card, mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, WhatsApp, Paytm and PhonePe).

Passengers can now also book their tickets through the CMRL WhatsApp ticketing System (+91 83000 86000) and Paytm.