Chennai Metro Rail ridership over 1.06 crore in July second-highest daily average

The July average daily ridership was surpassed only by February 2026, when the Metro recorded an average of 3,43,503 passengers a day.

However, July became the first month to cross the 1.06-crore passenger mark, aided by the 31-day month. The previous highest monthly ridership was 1,04,68,732 recorded in July 2025. The strong July performance comes even as Chennai Metro continues to operate well below the ridership levels projected in its Detailed Project Report (DPR).