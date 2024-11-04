Begin typing your search...

    On 06 October, Chennai witnessed the airshow event at Marina Beach and the footfall recorded that day was the highest for the month of October, with 4,00,042 passengers.

    4 Nov 2024
    Chennai Metro Rail records 90.83 lakh passenger ridership in October
    CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has recorded a footfall of 90,83,996 passengers who travelled in metro trains in October 2024.

    On 06 October, Chennai witnessed the airshow event at Marina Beach and the footfall recorded that day was the highest for the month of October, with 4,00,042 passengers. Of them, 59,776 manual entries of passengers were recorded at the Government Estate Metro station.

    In the month of January a total of 84,63,384 passengers, February a total of 86,15,008 passengers, March a total of 86,82,457 passengers, April a total of 80,87,712 passengers, May a total of 84,21,072 passengers, June a total of 84,33,837passengers, July a total of 95,35,019 passengers, August a total of 95,43,625 passengers and September a total of 92,77,697 passengers have travelled in the trains.

