Chennai Metro Rail records 10.52 crore passengers in 2024

CHENNAI: With the demand for Metro Rail in Chennai seeing a spike, as many as 10.52 crore passengers have travelled in the transit service in the year 2024.

And, since the inception of phase I in June 2015, as many as 35.53 crore passengers have commuted in the Chennai Metro Rail in the span of almost ten years, till December 31, 2024.

As per CMRL press note, the ridership in the first three years after starting the service till 2018 was at 2.80 crore.

Since then, the ridership saw an increase by 3.28 crore passengers in 2019. However, due to COVID-19 lockdown, a dip in ridership was witnessed in 2020 with just 1.18 crore footfall.

But in the following years, the ridership saw a monumental increase of 2.53 crore in 2021. And, 6.09 crore ridership in 2022, 9.11 crore in 2023 and 10.52 crore ridership in 2024.

Meanwhile, to further the ridership, CMRL has been offering a 20 percent discount on all ticketing (Metro Travel Card, Mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm, PhonePe and NCMC Card).

“Passengers can also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp ticketing system (+91 83000 86000) and paytm too,”the press note added.