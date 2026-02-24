Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2: CMRS conducts speed test

CHENNAI: As part of the final round of inspection, the Commissioner of Metro Railways Safety (CMRS) inspected the section between Porur and Vadapalani Metro Rail stations, and also conducted speed trials and testing on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, CMRS and CMRL will conduct operations command inspection testing from the headquarters, said officials.
In the first phase of inspection, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, CMRS circle, and three other deputy CMRS conducted a three-day inspection from February 11 to 13, as part of the final inspection for Poonamallee Bypass station and Vadapalani operations.
A total of 11 Metro stations – Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee, Mullaithottam, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliayaragaram, Porur Bypass, Porur Junction and Vadapalani – along the 14.64-km stretch under phase II are being inspected.
The previous inspection included assessing electrical, track, and civil assets. After the inspection, the CMRS will submit a report to the Railway Board for approval, before the Chennai Metro Rail Limited begins operations on this line.