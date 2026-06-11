Chennai Metro Rail offers passes for Vijay Antony’s concert on June 13

As per a press note, event tickets (unique QR codes) will also serve as CMRL Metro tickets, distributed by the event organiser through a mobile app to the attendees. Each event ticket is valid for one round trip on the day of the event.

To accommodate the return crowd after the show, CMRL is extending services from Nandanam station. The last train towards Wimco Nagar Depot and Airport via corridor 1 will depart at Nandanam at 12 am.

Passengers travelling towards the green line can interchange at the Chennai Central Metro station. And, entry into Nandanam station will close 10 minutes before departure of each respective train.